At least 102 Palestinian civilians have been killed and 490 wounded while seeking humanitarian aid from Israeli-designated centres in Gaza in eight days, Hamas said.

Israeli forces opened fire early on Tuesday on civilians awaiting humanitarian aid at a distribution point in Rafah in southern Gaza, leaving 27 people dead and more than 90 people injured.

“The mechanism that degrades human dignity turned food-seeking into a deadly risk that could cost one’s life,” Hamas said in a statement on Tuesday.

The group appealed to the UN to intervene to stop the “killing mechanism” and to open humanitarian corridors under international oversight, without Israeli control.

Israel has crafted a plan to establish four aid distribution points in southern and central Gaza, which Israeli media say aims to evacuate Palestinians from northern Gaza into the south.

According to Israel’s Army Radio, Israel’s aid distribution plan seeks to turn the territory’s north into a “completely depopulated area.”

The mechanism was opposed by the international community and the UN, which came as an alternative attempt by Israel to bypass the aid distribution through UN channels.