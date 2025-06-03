WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
'Killing mechanism': Israel killed over 100 Palestinians seeking aid in Gaza — Hamas
Hamas condemns the Israeli aid distribution mechanism, accusing it of turning food access into a life-threatening act.
'Killing mechanism': Israel killed over 100 Palestinians seeking aid in Gaza — Hamas
The group appealed to the UN to intervene to stop the “killing mechanism” and to open humanitarian corridors. / Reuters
June 3, 2025

At least 102 Palestinian civilians have been killed and 490 wounded while seeking humanitarian aid from Israeli-designated centres in Gaza in eight days, Hamas said.

Israeli forces opened fire early on Tuesday on civilians awaiting humanitarian aid at a distribution point in Rafah in southern Gaza, leaving 27 people dead and more than 90 people injured.

“The mechanism that degrades human dignity turned food-seeking into a deadly risk that could cost one’s life,” Hamas said in a statement on Tuesday.

The group appealed to the UN to intervene to stop the “killing mechanism” and to open humanitarian corridors under international oversight, without Israeli control.

Israel has crafted a plan to establish four aid distribution points in southern and central Gaza, which Israeli media say aims to evacuate Palestinians from northern Gaza into the south.

According to Israel’s Army Radio, Israel’s aid distribution plan seeks to turn the territory’s north into a “completely depopulated area.”

The mechanism was opposed by the international community and the UN, which came as an alternative attempt by Israel to bypass the aid distribution through UN channels.

RelatedTRT Global - Israel's 'deadly attacks' around Gaza aid sites 'a war crime': UN
Recommended

Refusing ceasefire

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, Israel has pursued a devastating offensive in Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 54,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Aid agencies have warned about the risk of famine among the enclave's more than 2 million.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war crimes against civilians in the enclave.

RelatedTRT Global - Over 40% of dialysis patients in Gaza dead amid Israel's carnage — UN

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Palestine hails Luxembourg’s pledge to recognise statehood
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Israel has committed 'genocide' in Gaza - UN Commission of Inquiry
Israel committing genocide in Gaza to 'destroy Palestinians' — UN report
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Rubio warns Hamas to accept ceasefire as bombs pound Gaza City
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack
UN relief chief warns of 'normalisation' of rising attacks on aid workers
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta