Efforts to resume peace talks between Russia and Ukraine have once again hit a deadlock, as fresh military strikes on both sides have undermined diplomatic momentum.

Ukraine accuses Russia of attempting to use the attacks as leverage in negotiations, while the Kremlin maintains it is responding to ongoing provocations and protecting its national interests.

Senior officials from the UK, US, France, Germany and Ukraine — though without representation from top diplomats — gathered in London on Wednesday to discuss peace negotiations between Moscow and Kiev.

In the latest attacks on Ukraine’s capital Kiev, Russian strikes killed at least nine people and wounded more than 80 — one of the deadliest attacks on the capital in the three-year war.

The Ukrainian State Emergency Service said the attack also damaged residential buildings.

Russia has accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of undermining the consultations in London by showing he was prepared to torpedo the peace process at any cost.

Zelensky returns from South Africa trip

An attack on Kiev prompted President Zelenskyy to cut short his visit to South Africa and urgently return home.

"I am cancelling part of the programme for this visit and will return to Ukraine immediately after the meeting with the President of South Africa," Zelensky, who arrived in the country hours earlier, said on social media.

His first visit to Africa comes just weeks after South Africa, for the first time, supported a UN General Assembly resolution criticising Russia for the war.

South Africa, which has close ties with Russia through BRICS, was sanctioned by the Trump administration over domestic land reform policies.

US presses Ukraine for minerals deal

US President Donald Trump has told reporters at the White House that he believes he has a deal with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to settle the war in Ukraine.