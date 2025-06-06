Three Spanish pilgrims performing the Hajj in Saudi Arabia rode on horseback to Mecca, travelling thousands of kilometres in snow and rain and along a path they said had not been trekked for more than 500 years.

Abdelkader Harkassi Aidi, Tarek Rodriguez and Abdallah Rafael Hernandez Mancha set out from southern Spain in October, riding through France, Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, Serbia, Bulgaria, Türkiye, Syria and Jordan to arrive in Saudi Arabia in May.

It was an emotional moment for the trio when they reached Mecca. No pilgrim had travelled this way since 1491, they said.

Harkassi said the group’s path from Spain took them across about 8,000 kilometres (nearly 5,000 miles) before they reached the Kaaba, the black cube structure in the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

“We had crossed so many kilometres to be there, and Allah had replied to our wish,” he told The Associated Press on Thursday from Arafat, southeast of Mecca. “We were in front of the Kaaba and had the opportunity to touch it. So, that 8,000 kilometres became nothing.”