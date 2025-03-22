CLIMATE
Wildfires kill several, force hundreds to evacuate in South Korea
In addition to the fires that began in Sancheong County, wildfires broke out in several other areas across the country, with 16 instances reported on Saturday alone.
Helicopters try to extinguish a fire after a wildfire broke out in the southeastern county of Sancheong on March 22, 2025. / AFP
March 22, 2025

At least three firefighters and a public servant have been killed in a wildfire in South Korea, prompting the government to declare a state of emergency in southeastern regions, authorities have said.

The fire, which began in Sancheong county on Friday afternoon, prompted the deployment of 304 personnel, along with 20 helicopters, according to South Korea's Interior Ministry on Saturday.

More than 200 residents in 15 southern villages have been told to evacuate, it added.

"Four people – three firefighters and one public servant – have been confirmed to be dead," a fire agency official said.

Wildfires occurred in several other areas across the country, with 16 instances reported on Saturday alone, according to the Korea Forest Service.

The Interior Ministry later declared a state of emergency in Ulsan and North and South Gyeongsang provinces, due to "the extensive damage caused by simultaneous wildfires across the country".

The forest agency has issued "severe" fire warnings, its highest level, in 12 locations, including North and South Gyeongsang provinces, Busan and Daejeon.

Sancheong, in South Gyeongsang province, is about 250 kilometres (155 miles) southeast of Seoul.

Sections of the highways in the region have been closed as a safety measure, according to local reports.

Choi Sang-mok, South Korea's acting president, told relevant agencies to "mobilise all available equipment and personnel to quickly extinguish" the fire, his office said.

Some types of extreme weather have a well-established link with climate crises, such as heat waves or heavy rainfall.

Other phenomena such as forest fires, droughts, snowstorms and tropical storms can result from a combination of complex factors.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
