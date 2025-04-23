Pakistan will convene a rare meeting of its National Security Committee to respond to diplomatic measures imposed by India over a deadly attack in disputed Kashmir, the government said.

The committee — composed of senior civil and military officials and summoned only in cases of external threat or major terror attack — will meet on Thursday, deputy prime minister Ishaq Dar, who is also the Foreign Minister, said.

It comes hours after India, without providing any evidence, took a raft of diplomatic measures against neighbour Pakistan on Wednesday, accusing Islamabad of supporting "cross-border terrorism" after a deadly attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir.

The attack by suspected rebels has plunged relations between the nuclear-armed countries to their worst levels for several years, and some fear New Delhi's diplomatic salvo may be only the first in a series of steps — with the potential risk still of military action.

India's measures, including the suspension of a key water-sharing treating and closure of the main land border crossing, come a day after unidentified gunmen opened fire at tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir's Pahalgam area, killing 26 men — all Indian except one Nepali — in the deadliest attack on civilians in the Himalayan region for a quarter of a century.

Tuesday's attack took place in the picturesque town of Pahalgam in the Himalayan mountains, popular with Indian visitors.

Hunt for suspected rebels

Indian police accused rebels of masterminding the attack. The attack hasn’t been claimed by any group so far, and on Wednesday, Indian soldiers were still searching for the gunmen.

Tens of thousands of police and soldiers fanned out across the region and erected additional checkpoints. They searched cars, used helicopters to search forested mountains and in some areas summoned former rebels to police stations for questioning, reports said.

"At least 1,500 people were detained by Indian police across Jammu and Kashmir as part of an investigation into Tuesday's attack," Al Jazeera reported.