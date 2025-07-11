TÜRKİYE
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
One by one, a group of PKK terrorists threw their guns into a burning cauldron as part of the process to disarm the internationally recognised terror group.
A group of PKK terrorists surrendered weapons near Sulaymaniyah, Iraq, emerging from a cave close to the Sordasa and approaching civilians. / AA
July 11, 2025

A group of PKK terrorists laid down their weapons and destroyed them in northern Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah province on Friday as the world watched.

As journalists filmed the scene, the group emerged from a cave within the boundaries of the Surdas sub-district of Sulaymaniyah and walked towards the area prepared for the disarmament process.

The group of PKK terrorists, including women, destroyed their weapons by throwing them into a large burning cauldron.

Present at the site to witness the process were officials from Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT), Iraqi officials, representatives of Iraq’s Kurdish Regional Government, members of the Türkiye’s DEM Party, as well as participants from some non-governmental organisations and journalists.

In May, the terror group PKK decided to dissolve and lay down its arms.

The announcement followed a February statement by jailed PKK ringleader Abdullah Ocalan, who called for the dissolution of the PKK and its affiliated groups, urging an end to the armed campaign that has lasted for more than four decades.

The Turkish state has expanded its war on terror to the diplomatic arena.

Years of steady pressure on international partners — especially in Europe and the Middle East — paid off.

The PKK terror group’s ability to operate freely in foreign capitals, launder money, and raise funds under various political covers has diminished significantly. Türkiye’s growing geopolitical clout means its concerns are increasingly taken seriously by global powers.

Through economic ties, energy diplomacy, and regional partnerships, Ankara has gradually choked off the PKK’s support networks abroad.

In its terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.

PKK terrorists have used northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, to hide out and plan attacks on Türkiye.

