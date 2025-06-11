WORLD
1 min read
Russia recognises Karabakh as Azerbaijani territory
Azerbaijan had criticised a Russian official for twisting the historical truth about Karabakh.
Russia recognises Karabakh as Azerbaijani territory
Russia recognises the region as Azerbaijani territory, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS. / AA
June 11, 2025

Russia has recognised Karabakh as Azerbaijani territory, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS after controversial remarks by a Moscow official.

"Russia officially recognises this region as Azerbaijani territory," Zakharova said.

Earlier, Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky's references to the historical, social, and cultural dimensions of the situation in Karabakh faced flak.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticised Medinsky, Russia’s top negotiator at two recent rounds of talks with Ukraine, for twisting the historical truth about Karabakh as he called the region "a disputed land between Armenia and Azerbaijan".

Medinsky "commented exclusively on the tragedy around the armed conflict," Zakharova emphasised as she cautioned against "pulling out non-existent messages or recombining words."

Recommended

Relations between Baku and Yerevan have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

In the fall of 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities, villages, and settlements from Armenian occupation during 44 days of clashes.

The war ended with a Russia-brokered ceasefire, and talks for normalisation of ties began.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting