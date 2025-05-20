North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may face a war crime investigation at the Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC) for supporting Russia in its war with Ukraine, a former ICC president has said.

Song Sang-hyun made the remarks at a conference in the South Korean capital Seoul on Monday after North Korea confirmed last month that it sent troops to Russia to support it in the Ukraine war, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Both Pyongyang and Moscow confirmed that North Korean soldiers are helping Russia in its fight against Ukraine.

Song noted that while Kim has not been referred to the ICC for human rights abuses in North Korea, the legal grounds now exist for Ukraine to pursue a case against him.

"The time is right to bring Kim Jong-un before the ICC," he said, adding that Pyongyang's military support to Russia provides Ukraine with the legal basis to file a complaint against North Korea.