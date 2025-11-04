The Nigerian government has said it does not tolerate religious persecution, responding to US President Donald Trump's threats of military intervention over the “killing of Christians” in the country.

In the first comment by a senior Nigerian government official on Tuesday following Trump's weekend threats, Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar said the country's constitution did not allow religious persecution.

"It's impossible for there to be a religious persecution that can be supported in any way, shape or form by the government of Nigeria at any level," Tuggar said at a press conference in Berlin.

Trump said on social media that he had asked the Pentagon to map out a possible plan of attack because "Christians are being killed in very large numbers.”

But Tuggar said Nigeria has a "constitutional commitment to religious freedom and rule of law".

Africa's most populous country, which is roughly evenly split between a mostly Christian south and Muslim-majority north, is home to myriad conflicts, which experts say kill both Christians and Muslims, often without distinction.

‘Do not create another Sudan’

But claims of Christian "persecution" in Nigeria have found traction online among the US and European right in recent months.

Flanked by his German counterpart, Johann Wadephul, Tuggar warned against any attempts to divide Nigeria along religious lines, drawing parallels with Sudan.

"What we are trying to make the world understand is that we should not create another Sudan," he said.

"We've seen what has happened with Sudan with agitations for the partitioning of Sudan based on religion, based on tribal sentiments, and you can see the crisis even when the partitioning was done according to religion or according to tribe," Tuggar said.

Muslim victims too