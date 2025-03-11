A federal judge has ordered President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which has been recommending the dismantling of federal agencies and layoffs of thousands of federal workers, to disclose more about what it is doing under the Freedom of Information Act.

US District Judge Christopher Cooper ruled on Monday that DOGE, which Trump has said is headed by billionaire adviser Elon Musk, must provide documents about "mass firings and dramatic disruptions to federal programmes" that the advocacy group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington fought for in a lawsuit.

The White House Office of Management and Budget initially agreed to provide documents CREW requested but later reneged.

The US DOGE Service refused by arguing it wasn't an "agency" subject to FOIA, but rather a free-standing component of the office of the president. Cooper ruled that DOGE "is likely covered by FOIA and that the public would be irreparably harmed by an indefinite delay in unearthing the records CREW seeks."

Cooper ordered DOGE to process the request "on an expedited timetable" and "begin producing documents on a rolling basis as soon as practicable."

Donald Sherman, CREW's executive director and chief counsel, said the group was grateful for Cooper's decision. "Now more than ever, Americans deserve transparency in their government," Sherman said in a statement.

"Despite efforts and claims to the contrary, the government cannot hide the actions of the US DOGE Service. We look forward to the expedited processing of our requests and making all the DOGE documents public."

March 20 deadline for DOGE

Trump had announced the creation of DOGE in November, after he won the election to dismantle the bureaucracy, slash regulations and cut wasteful spending. Musk has aimed to cut as much as $2 trillion from the federal budget.

Trump's executive order creating DOGE said teams of at least four staffers – a leader, an engineer, a human resources specialist and a lawyer – would be sent to targeted agencies. DOGE's recommendations have led to dismantling the US Agency for International Development and the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau.

Tens of thousands of workers have been laid off across multiple departments. Under a DOGE recommendation, federal workers who offered to resign could be paid through September 30.