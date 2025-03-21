TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye supports US-led peace talks between Russia, Ukraine — Fidan
Ankara will support both ceasefire and comprehensive peace negotiations on Russia-Ukraine war, says Hakan Fidan.
Türkiye supports US-led peace talks between Russia, Ukraine — Fidan
Ankara will support both a ceasefire and comprehensive peace negotiations on the Russia-Ukraine war, Fidan said. / AA
March 21, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has expressed Ankara's support for the US-led peace negotiations to end the three-year Russia-Ukraine war.

"We support the ceasefire talks led by the US," Fidan said at a joint news conference with his Hungarian counterpart in the capital Ankara on Friday.

He added that Ankara will support both a ceasefire and comprehensive peace negotiations on the Russia-Ukraine war.

On European security, Fidan said: "We believe that planning all steps regarding Europe's security together with Türkiye is essential for our common interest."

Recommended

"We expect Brussels' pro-war policies not to hinder (Russia-US) peace negotiations" to end the Russia-Ukraine war, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

It is not realistic to talk about Europe's security architecture without including Türkiye and Russia, Szijjarto added.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to a proposal by US President Donald Trump for Russia and Ukraine to stop attacks on each other's energy infrastructure for 30 days and ordered the Russian military to cease them, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit