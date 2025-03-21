Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has expressed Ankara's support for the US-led peace negotiations to end the three-year Russia-Ukraine war.

"We support the ceasefire talks led by the US," Fidan said at a joint news conference with his Hungarian counterpart in the capital Ankara on Friday.

He added that Ankara will support both a ceasefire and comprehensive peace negotiations on the Russia-Ukraine war.

On European security, Fidan said: "We believe that planning all steps regarding Europe's security together with Türkiye is essential for our common interest."