Jordan has announced in a statement that land travel to Syria is now permitted for Jordanians without the need for prior approval, unless there are security restrictions preventing it.

This decision is effective immediately and follows the procedures in place at other border crossings. Several local news outlets circulated an image of the decision signed by Interior Minister Mazen Al-Faraya.

Jordan and Syria are connected by two main border crossings: the Syrian “Old Customs” crossing opposite Jordan’s “Ramtha” crossing, which has been out of service for years due to the crisis in Syria, and the Syrian “Nasib” crossing opposite Jordan’s “Jaber” crossing.

This decision follows a visit by Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi to Syria, during which an agreement was signed to establish a “Higher Coordination Council” between the two countries.