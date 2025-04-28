TÜRKİYE
Gaza belongs to Palestinians just like West Bank, East Jerusalem — Turkish President
Slamming Israel's atrocities in Gaza, Recep Tayyip Erdogan says nothing can be achieved in Gaza by shedding more blood, killing more children.
Erdogan underlined that nothing can be achieved in Gaza through Israel’s current course of bloodshed and cutting off food and medical aid. / AA
April 28, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Gaza belongs to the Palestinians, along with the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

"Just like East Jerusalem and the West Bank, Gaza belongs to the Palestinians. God willing, our brothers and sisters in Gaza will continue to live forever on the land where they were born," Erdogan said in remarks after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara on Monday.

Slamming Israel's atrocities in Gaza, Erdogan underlined that nothing can be achieved in Gaza through Israel’s current course of bloodshed and cutting off food and medical aid.

"Now it must be recognised that no place can be reached in Gaza by shedding more blood, killing more children, and leaving people hungry, thirsty, and without medicine," he said.

Israel’s brutality

Since March 2, Israel has kept Gaza’s crossings closed to food, medical, and humanitarian aid, deepening the humanitarian catastrophe, according to government, human rights, and international reports.

Over 52,200 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

