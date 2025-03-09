Russian special forces walked kilometres (km) inside of a gas pipeline to strike Ukrainian units from the rear in the Kursk region, Ukraine’s military and Russian war bloggers reported, as Moscow moves to recapture parts of its border province that Kiev seized in a shock offensive.

The Soviet-era Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod pipeline used to bring gas from western Siberia via Sudzha to Ukraine but on January 1, Ukraine terminated all Russian gas transit through its territory.

Last August, Ukraine launched a daring cross-border incursion into Kursk, in what marked the largest attack on Russian territory since World War II. Within days, Ukrainian units had captured 1,000 square kilometres of territory, including the strategic border town of Sudzha, and taken hundreds of Russian prisoners of war.

According to Kiev, the operation aimed to gain a bargaining chip in future peace talks, and force Russia to divert troops away from its grinding offensive in eastern Ukraine.

But months after Ukraine’s thunder run, its soldiers in Kursk are weary and bloodied by relentless assaults of more than 50,000 troops, including some from Russia’s ally North Korea. Tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers run the risk of being encircled, open source maps of the battlefield show.

According to Telegram posts by a Ukrainian-born, pro-Kremlin blogger, Russian operatives walked about 15 km inside the pipeline, which Moscow had until recently used to send gas to Europe. Some Russian troops had spent several days in the pipe before striking Ukrainian units from the rear near the town of Sudzha, blogger Yuri Podolyaka claimed.

The town had some 5,000 residents before the February, 2022, Russian invasion of Ukraine, and houses major gas transfer and measuring stations along the pipeline, once a major outlet for Russian natural gas exports through Ukrainian territory.

Another war blogger, who uses the alias Two Majors, said fierce fighting was underway for Sudzha, and that Russian forces managed to enter the town through a gas pipeline. Russian Telegram channels showed photos of what they said were special forces operatives, wearing gas masks and moving along what looked like the inside of a large pipe.

"Fighting continued throughout the night in Sudzha," said Podolyaka, adding that part of the town was under Russian control.

Another war blogger, Yuri Kotenok, said that Ukrainian forces have been moving equipment away from Sudzha, closer to the border.

"At the moment, our units are attacking in the northeastern part of Sudzha and fighting in the area of ​​Lomonosov Street and the industrial zone of Sudzha," Kotenok said.

Ukraine’s General Staff confirmed on Saturday evening that Russian “sabotage and assault groups” used the pipeline in a bid to gain a foothold outside Sudzha. In a Telegram post, it said the Russian troops were “detected in a timely manner” and that Ukraine responded with rockets and artillery.

“At present, Russian special forces are being detected, blocked and destroyed. The enemy’s losses in Sudzha are very high,” the General Staff reported.

According to Reuters, Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Sunday that it had retaken the village of Lebedevka in Russia’s Kursk region, and taken the village of Novenke, across the border in Ukraine’s Sumy region. Russian forces had been largely absent from Ukraine's Sumy region since April, 2022, when they withdrew from the border province to refocus their forces on eastern Ukraine.

On Saturday, Kremlin announced that Russian forces had reclaimed three settlements in Kursk. Viktorovka, Nikolayevka, and Staraya Sorochina were retaken in an operation carried out by the Sever (North) group of forces, said a Russian Defence Ministry statement.

The ministry also claimed advances in eastern Ukraine, bordering Russia, saying four Ukrainian settlements had been captured over the past week in the Donetsk region. The ministry said Ukrainian forces suffered losses in personnel and military equipment, including armoured vehicles and artillery systems.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to the biggest confrontation between the West and Russia since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. Both the Kremlin and White House have said missteps could trigger World War Three.

Russian forces’ advances in 2024 and US President Donald Trump’s upending of US policy on Ukraine and Russia have caused fears among European leaders that Ukraine will lose the war and that Trump is turning his back on Europe.

Ukraine’s incursion into Kursk last August was the most serious attack on Russian territory since the Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union in 1941.

In recent weeks and months, Russian forces have pushed Ukrainian forces back across the Kursk front, placing tens of thousands of Ukrainian troops in danger of being encircled.