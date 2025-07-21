WORLD
2 min read
Turkish, Iranian top envoys discuss upcoming nuclear talks in Istanbul
Hakan Fidan and Abbas Araghchi discuss preparations for Friday's talks over the phone, as well as developments in Gaza and Syria.
Turkish, Iranian top envoys discuss upcoming nuclear talks in Istanbul
Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers discuss upcoming nuclear talks in Istanbul / Reuters
July 21, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, have discussed over a phone call the upcoming nuclear talks set to take place in Istanbul on Friday.

During the call on Monday, they also discussed the humanitarian situation in Gaza and developments in Syria, said Turkish diplomatic sources.

A new round of nuclear negotiations between Iran and the three European countries known as the E3, the UK, France, and Germany, is set to take place in Istanbul, Türkiye, on Friday.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye, Iran should beef up cooperation on fighting terrorism: Erdogan

Earlier, Tehran said it would host Russian and Chinese officials on Tuesday to discuss its nuclear programme.

Recommended

“We are in constant consultation with these two countries to prevent activation of the snapback or to mitigate its consequences,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei told a news briefing in Tehran, cited by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The "snapback" provision under the 2015 nuclear deal allows signatories to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran if it is found in violation of the deal.

"We have no plans to hold talks with the US in the current situation,” Baghaei said. Talks between Tehran and the US were being held through Omani mediators until Israel’s surprise attack on Iran on June 13, which triggered a 12-day war.

The attack came just two days before a planned sixth round of negotiations in the Omani capital, Muscat.

Iran accused the US of complicity in the Israeli attack, which killed top Iranian military officials, nuclear scientists, and civilians. The US also launched strikes on three major Iranian nuclear sites, claiming to have obliterated them. A ceasefire took effect on June 24.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham