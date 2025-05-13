Türkiye is engaging with regional partners in ongoing negotiations over the use and development of natural gas resources in the Black Sea, amid rising geopolitical and economic interest in the Middle Corridor transport route, the head of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) group has said.

The remarks came during the 8th International Blue Black Sea Congress, hosted by Marmara University in Istanbul on May 8–9 under the theme “Conflict Resolution, Sustainability, and Development.” The event gathered academics, officials, NGOs, and private sector representatives to discuss energy, connectivity, environmental sustainability, and regional security.

Lazar Comanescu, secretary-general of the Istanbul-based BSEC, said that Türkiye has remained a key driver in the organisation’s initiatives over the past three decades, including energy infrastructure, road projects, and regional cooperation.

He said the region’s relevance has only grown despite ongoing instability, particularly due to the war in Ukraine, now in its third year.

“Türkiye continues to make valuable contributions to the organisation’s goals despite the challenges,” Comanescu said. “This is something all member states recognise and welcome.”

He emphasised that the Black Sea is a strategic economic hub linking Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, and that interdependence among the region’s countries will grow in importance.

Middle Corridor ‘cannot work without Black Sea’