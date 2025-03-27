Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that cooperation between the two countries is "crucial" for resolving regional issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

The conversation covered bilateral ties and regional and global topics, according to a statement shared on Friday on X.

Erdogan said Türkiye is closely following efforts to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and is ready to support peace talks, including hosting them, to achieve a lasting and honourable peace.

He also noted that goodwill measures to ensure safe commercial navigation in the Black Sea would contribute to the peace process and said Türkiye will continue to play its role in preventing the Black Sea from becoming a conflict zone.

On Syria, Erdogan reiterated Türkiye's commitment to working with Russia to preserve the country’s territorial integrity and achieve lasting peace and stability.