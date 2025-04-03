Myanmar's junta leader attended a regional summit in Bangkok on Friday, a week after a massive earthquake devastated parts of the impoverished, war-torn country, killing more than 3,100, and spurring an appeal for help by the United Nations chief.

Shunned by most world leaders since leading a 2021 coup that overthrew an elected government, Min Aung Hlaing's rare trip exploits a window opened by the earthquake to ramp up diplomacy at events such as the BIMSTEC summit in the Thai capital.

On the sidelines, Min Aung Hlaing had two-way meetings with Thai premier Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Amid the quake recovery effort, the junta chief will talk about "the potential for cooperation ... to carry out rescue, relief and rehabilitation," the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper said.

The death toll from Friday's earthquake of magnitude 7.7, one of the strongest to hit the Southeast Asian nation in a century, climbed to 3,145, with more than 4,500 injured and more than 200 missing, the ruling junta said.

"The earthquake has supercharged the suffering, with the monsoon season just around the corner," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters on Thursday, referring to civil strife unleashed by the coup.

"I appeal for every effort to transform this tragic moment into an opportunity for the people of Myanmar."

United Nations aid chief Tom Fletcher is set to arrive in Myanmar on Friday, followed by a visit by Julie Bishop, the United Nations' special envoy for the country.

Rare international trip

Min Aung Hlaing, who led an entourage of Myanmar officials, also met Nepal's prime minister on Thursday, state media said, ahead of the summit focused on technical and economic matters.