WORLD
1 min read
Ukrainian attacks on Russian border killed over 650 civilians: report
Both sides deny targeting civilians in their attacks in the war.
Ukrainian attacks on Russian border killed over 650 civilians: report
A serviceman of the Ukrainian Armed Forces launches a reconnaissance drone at his position on a front line. / Photo: Reuters
March 2, 2025

Ukrainian attacks on Russian regions on and near the border with Ukraine have killed 652 civilians so far, the head of Russia's Investigative Committee told the TASS news agency in remarks published on Sunday, without providing evidence.

Twenty-three children were among those killed, Alexander Bastrykin, the head of the committee, told TASS.

Nearly 3,000 have been wounded, he added.

Recommended

Both sides deny targeting civilians in their attacks in the war that Russia launched with its full-scale military action against Ukraine three years ago. But thousands of civilians have been killed in the conflict, the vast majority of them Ukrainian.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan