Israel killed 137+ Palestinians in Gaza since January truce
Israel has killed more than 62,000+ Palestinians, mostly women and children, in Gaza since October 2023.
March 12, 2025

In violation of the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas that took effect on January 19, Tel Aviv has killed at least 137 Palestinians in Palestine’s Gaza, local authorities said, accusing Israel of deliberately intensifying its attacks on Palestinians since March 2, when it once again shut down Gaza’s border crossings. 

Since the agreement came into force, “Israel has used the blockade and starvation as tools of slow-kill tactics in the genocide of Gaza’s population,” the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said in a statement, warning of an imminent humanitarian catastrophe for the enclave’s population of 2.4 million people, most of whom are dependent on aid. 

The monitor’s field team documented continued Israeli attacks, including “sniper fire, drone strikes, and quadcopter attacks on Palestinian civilians, particularly those attempting to check on their homes near the buffer zone Israel imposed along Gaza’s northern and eastern borders,” the statement said.

