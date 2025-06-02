WORLD
2 min read
Militants kill over 30 soldiers, overrun military base in Mali
The JNIM group has also claimed recent attacks on military positions in Burkina Faso and Niger.
Militants kill over 30 soldiers, overrun military base in Mali
The Malian army said it had been forced to pull back. / AP
June 2, 2025

An Al Qaeda-linked group active in West Africa's Sahel region has claimed responsibility for an attack on a military base in Mali on Sunday that two sources said had killed more than 30 soldiers.

More than 400 soldiers have reportedly been killed by militants since the start of May in bases and towns in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso.

The JNIM group said in a statement on Sunday that it had seized the base in Boulkessi in central Mali, near the border with Burkina Faso.

The Malian army said it had been forced to pull back.

"Many men fought, some until their last breath, to defend the Malian nation," its statement said, without giving any casualty numbers.

A spokesperson did not respond to a question about the toll, but two security sources said more than 30 soldiers had been killed.

A municipal source at Mondoro, near the base, said the insurgents "cleared the camp" and that there were many dead.

Recent attacks

Videos shared online showed dozens of insurgents overrunning the base.

Recommended

JNIM has claimed responsibility for a host of recent attacks in the region.

On May 24, it said it had attacked a base in Dioura, central Mali, killing 40 soldiers.

Last Friday, it said it had seized a base in Sirakorola in southwestern Mali, although the army said it had repelled the attack. It did not provide a toll for that incident either.

In neighbouring Burkina Faso, JNIM claimed attacks on military positions and the town of Djibo in mid-May, in which it said it had killed 200 soldiers.

And in Niger, more than 100 soldiers were killed in two attacks in the Tahoua region on May 24 and the Dosso region on May 26, security sources said.

Neither Burkina Faso nor Niger has published an official death toll.

Explore
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit