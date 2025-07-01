​​​​​​US President Donald Trump has said he hopes a ceasefire in Gaza will be reached soon, vowing to be "very firm" with Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu about ending Israel's genocide in besieged Gaza.

"We hope (a ceasefire) is going to happen and we're looking for it to happen sometime next week," Trump told reporters on Tuesday before departing the White House for the opening of a temporary migrant detention centre in the state of Florida.

Trump said he will discuss Gaza and Iran with Netanyahu next week in Washington, DC.

"He's coming here. We're going to talk about a lot of things. We're going to talk about the great success we had in Iran ... We're also going to talk about Gaza," he said.

After landing in Florida, Trump was asked how firm he is going to be with Netanyahu about ending the war in Gaza.

"Very firm," he said. "He (Netanyahu) wants to end it, too ... I think we'll have a deal next week."

His remarks came after Netanyahu confirmed that he will visit Washington next week for talks with US officials.

"I am due to leave next week for meetings in the US with US President Donald Trump," Netanyahu said in a statement ahead of a Cabinet meeting.

Netanyahu said he will also meet with Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

"We have several items to close beforehand in order to reach the trade agreement and several additional matters; meetings with Congressional and Senate leaders and security meetings, which I will not detail here," Netanyahu said.

Related TRT Global - US approves $510M munitions guidance kits to Israel amid pressure for ceasefire in Gaza

Gaza genocide

Israel has been carrying out a genocide in Gaza since October 2023. Palestinians have recorded killings of more than 56,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Some 11,000 Palestinians are feared buried under rubble of annihilated homes, according to Palestine's official WAFA news agency.

Experts, however, contend that the actual death toll significantly exceeds what the Gaza authorities have reported, estimating it could be around 200,000.