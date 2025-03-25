US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Monday that "nobody was texting war plans" after a report indicated that a journalist was inadvertently added to a sensitive messaging group.

"Nobody was texting war plans, and that's all I have to say about that," Hegseth told reporters in Hawaii.

His remarks came after Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of the Atlantic magazine, disclosed in an article published hours prior that he had been mistakenly added to a group of senior officials on the Signal messaging platform on March 13 after receiving a connection request from National Security Advisor Mike Waltz two days prior to relay plans for military strikes against Yemen’s Houthi group.

Hegseth called Goldberg a "deceitful and highly discredited so-called journalist who's made a profession of peddling hoaxes time and time again"

“This is a guy who peddles in garbage," he added.

Earlier, National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes said the leaked messages are apparently "authentic."

Goldberg said that alongside him in the group were accounts that appeared to represent some senior Trump administration officials, including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Hegseth, and National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard.

President Donald Trump said he was unaware of the incident when asked about the report.

"I don't know anything about it. You're telling me about it for the first time. I'm not a fan of the Atlantic," he said.

Related TRT Global - Trump admin's Signal blunder: Journalist accidentally added to group to discuss Yemen strike plan

'That's a lie'

Goldberg pushed back on Hegseth’s remarks, saying: "That's a lie."

"He was texting war plans. He was texting attack plans," Goldberg told CNN.