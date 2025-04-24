International Monetary Fund (IMF) General Director Kristalina Georgieva has said that the IMF intends to assist Syria in rebuilding its institutions and reintegrating into the global economy.

Georgieva said at a press conference held on Thursday as part of the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings that they had a meeting with Syria this week.

The governor of the Central Bank and the finance minister from Syria attended the Spring Meetings for the first time in more than 20 years, she said, adding: “Our intention is to, first and foremost, help them rebuild institutions so they can plug themselves in the world economy.”

Jihad Azour, director of the IMF's Middle East and Central Asia Department, made evaluations on the talks with Syria at a press conference on Middle East and Central Asian economies.