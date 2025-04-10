China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao had discussions with his Saudi Arabian and South African counterparts to exchange views on responding to the United States' "reciprocal tariffs", the Chinese ministry has said.

The conversations took place over separate video calls on Thursday in which China discussed strengthening bilateral economic and trade cooperation with Saudi Arabia and South Africa.

Wang also spoke to Saudi Arabia's Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah al-Qasabi about enhancing cooperation with countries within the Gulf Cooperation Council, while G20 and BRICS' roles were brought up in his conversation with South Africa's Parks Tau

The Chinese commerce ministry's statements did not elaborate on the discussions.

China reaches out to others as Trump layers on tariffs

China has been reaching out to other nations as the US layers on more tariffs in what appears to be an attempt to form a united front to compel Washington to retreat.