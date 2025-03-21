The United States is importing Turkish and South Korean eggs to ease an avian flu-fuelled supply crunch that has pushed up prices across the country, Donald Trump's agriculture secretary has confirmed.

Brooke Rollins told reporters on Friday in Washington that imports from Türkiye and South Korea had already begun and that the White House was also in talks with other countries about temporarily importing their eggs.

"We are talking in the hundreds of millions of eggs for the short term," she added.

On the political battlefield, egg prices became an unlikely rallying point for Trump on the campaign trail as he sought to capitalise on voters' frustrations with the rising cost of essential items during his predecessor Joe Biden's presidency.

Eggocalypse

After returning to office in January, Trump tasked Rollins with the job of boosting the supply of eggs and bringing down prices.