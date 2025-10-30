US President Donald Trump’s gunboat diplomacy across the Caribbean, which has targeted alleged drug boats operated by Latin American gangs, has evoked memories of controversial American interventions in the region – from Mexico to Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti, the Dominican Republic and most lately Panama.

While Washington initially confirmed US operations were primarily directed against allegedly Maduro-linked drug cartels, Trump's air strikes on boats in the Caribbean Sea have killed dozens from not only Venezuela but also Ecuador, Colombia, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Trump threatened Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro and Colombian President Gustavo Petro, calling the latter an “illegal drug leader” and warning of US aid cuts unless Petro closes drug production areas.

Through its Caribbean operations, the Trump administration has stated it aims to target the Cartel of the Suns and Tren de Aragua – two criminal drug organisations originating in Venezuela – which it has designated as terrorist groups.

US authorities accuse Maduro of controlling both cartels.

But many believe Trump’s Caribbean attacks are blurring the lines between targeting drug cartels and regime change by expanding American influence in a region vital for US interests.

Some senior US officials have referred to Trump’s latest moves in Latin America as the “Donroe Doctrine”, a modern adaptation of the 1823 Monroe Doctrine, named after former president James Monroe, a staunch advocate of US dominance in the Western Hemisphere.

Like the Monroe Doctrine, which is strongly linked to expansionist American Manifest Destiny ideology, the Donroe Doctrine aims to restore American hegemony across Latin America, according to experts.

“If the Trump administration truly sees its regional strategy as a ‘Donroe Doctrine’, it’s essentially a deliberate attempt to reassert US dominance in Latin America, but through a lens that is far more nationalistic, unilateral, and transactional than before,” Lorena Erazo Patino, a professor of Global Studies at the University of La Salle, tells TRT World.

“If Trump seeks to revive the Monroe Doctrine, it could signal the return of a controversial legacy to the region, aligned with his ‘America First’ agenda.”

Despite Trump’s threats against Venezuela and Colombia, Latin America will primarily respond to this doctrine negatively, according to the Colombia-based professor.

“From a geopolitical perspective, this strategy could backfire. Rather than reinforcing US influence, it risks reviving anti-American sentiment and encouraging Latin American countries to diversify their alliances, especially toward China, which promotes economic engagement without political strings,” Patino says.

Beijing’s push for protecting sovereignty and mutual respect stands in sharp contrast to Washington’s coercive tone, making China’s model increasingly appealing to many Latin American states like Maduro's government, she adds, noting that the Xi Jinping administration publicly opposed US military operations in the Caribbean.

China owns more than 90 percent of Venezuelan oil exports , making significant investments in the country through long-term agreements signed between the two countries. Russia, a key ally of China, also has strong military and economic connections with Venezuela, which has the world’s largest oil reserves.

But relations between Latin America and China go beyond Venezuela’s connection with Beijing. Most countries in South America trade with China rather than the US, making Beijing’s influence a real factor in America’s so-called former “backyard”.

“It’s quite plausible that Trump’s actions could expand China’s influence in Latin America. By embracing a confrontational approach of sanctions, aid cuts, and threats of intervention, Washington risks alienating regional partners and creating a political and economic vacuum that Beijing is well positioned to fill,” says Patino.

Fan Hongda, a Chinese professor at Shaoxing University and an expert on Beijing's diplomacy, also sees various regional negative consequences for Trump’s policy towards Venezuela and Colombia.

Latin American countries, whose concerns about US suppression will only grow due to Trump’s strikes across the Caribbean, will likely “seek or deepen their relationships with friendly countries like China," he says.