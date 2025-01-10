Donald Trump, ahead of his January 20 inauguration, is already pitching bold expansionist ideas that evoke echoes of America’s interventionist past.

Among his latest assertions are calls for Canada to join the United States as its 51st state, a demand for Panama to cede control of its vital canal, and a suggestion that Greenland, a Danish territory, should be handed over for US national security purposes.

“People don’t even know if Denmark has any legal right to it, but if they do, they should give it up,” Trump declared at a Mar-a-Lago press conference.

Trump’s bold claims on territories under independent nations may have reignited global debates, but the history of US interventions across the Americas tells a familiar story.

From the mid-19th century seizure of Mexico’s northern territories—including California—to decades of military interventions in Central America, Washington has repeatedly imposed its influence.

For many Democrats, these statements are appalling. But they also dredge up a long and controversial history of US invasions across the Americas—territories seized, governments toppled, and regimes installed in the name of Manifest Destiny and the Monroe Doctrine.

Cloaking actions as ideology

Beyond its borders, the US played a pivotal role in toppling anti-American regimes across South America, shaping the political landscapes of Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and Bolivia, often leaving a legacy of unrest in its wake.

The US has intervened militarily in at least six countries across the Americas.

Mexico

In 1846, the US waged war against Mexico, a conflict that culminated in the 1848 Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo, forcing Mexico to relinquish over half its territory, including present-day California, Nevada, and Arizona, among others.

The treaty also solidified US control of Texas, annexed just three years prior. While the war expanded American borders, it left a bitter legacy, even among its participants.

Ulysses S Grant, who later became a US president, condemned it as “one of the most unjust ever waged by a stronger against a weaker nation,” a sentiment that still casts a shadow over this chapter of American history.

Cuba

Cuba’s turbulent relationship with the US includes two periods of occupation following the Spanish-American War of 1898, when Spain ceded control of the island to Washington.

Cuba faced two US occupations: the first following the Spanish-American War in 1898, and the second in 1906, under the pretext of stabilising the island.

The first occupation (1898–1902) ended with US recognition of Cuban independence, a chapter some historians frame as an early prototype for American-led “nation-building.”

The second, beginning in 1906, was sparked by political instability after the collapse of a US-backed government. This occupation concluded in 1909 with the election of a pro-American president, Jose Miguel Gomez.

These interventions, though aimed at stabilising Cuba, underscored the island’s vulnerability to US influence, a dynamic that would shape its modern history.

Nicaragua