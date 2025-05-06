Pro-EU coalition candidate and Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu resigned on Monday after right-wing candidate George Simion won the first round of a re-run presidential election over the weekend.

Interim President Ilie Bolojan accepted Ciolacu’s resignation, said his office, adding that an interim prime minister will be appointed on Tuesday.

Earlier, following a meeting of the political council of the Romanian Social Democratic Party (PSD), of which he is president, Ciolacu announced that he had decided to step down, citing the defeat of Crin Antonescu, the candidate supported by the coalition government, local broadcaster Antena3 reported.

He also announced that the PSD would not adopt any candidates for the second round of the election, which will be held on May 18.

Simion emerged victorious in the first round by a large margin, receiving more than 40.9 percent of the vote. The 38-year-old nationalist is known to be a vocal supporter of US President Donald Trump.