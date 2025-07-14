A divided US Supreme Court has given President Donald Trump the green light to resume dismantling the Education Department.

The conservative-dominated court, in an unsigned order, lifted on Monday a stay that had been placed by a federal district judge on mass layoffs at the department.

The three liberal justices on the nine-member panel dissented.

Trump pledged during his White House campaign to eliminate the Education Department, which was created by an act of Congress in 1979, and he moved in March to slash its workforce by nearly half.

Trump instructed Education Secretary Linda McMahon to "put herself out of a job."

"We're going to be returning education, very simply, back to the states where it belongs," Trump said on March 20 before signing an executive order to close the department to the "maximum extent" allowed by law.

Around 20 states joined teachers' unions in challenging the move in court, arguing that the Republican president was violating the principle of separation of powers by encroaching on Congress's prerogatives.

In May, District Judge Myong Joun ordered the reinstatement of hundreds of fired Education Department employees.