Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday that nuclear-propelled Poseidon drones had been successfully tested this week.

Speaking at a meeting with wounded soldiers in Moscow's Mandryka Hospital, Putin said that "for the first time, it was possible to launch a nuclear power engine" for the underwater torpedo drone system.

"It's a huge success," he said.

Putin added that the device is impossible to intercept and that "in terms of speed and depth, it has no analogues in the world."