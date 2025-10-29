DEFENSE & SECURITY
1 min read
Putin: Russia successfully tested nuclear-propelled Poseidon drones
Russian president claims Poseidon has no peers in terms of speed or depth and is also impossible to intercept.
Putin: Russia successfully tested nuclear-propelled Poseidon drones
Putin said that "for the first time, it was possible to launch a nuclear power engine" for the underwater torpedo drone system. / AP
October 29, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday that nuclear-propelled Poseidon drones had been successfully tested this week.

Speaking at a meeting with wounded soldiers in Moscow's Mandryka Hospital, Putin said that "for the first time, it was possible to launch a nuclear power engine" for the underwater torpedo drone system.

"It's a huge success," he said.

Putin added that the device is impossible to intercept and that "in terms of speed and depth, it has no analogues in the world."

RECOMMENDED

He also asserted that the Poseidon's power significantly exceeds that of the heavy Russian Sarmat missile, which is considered the world's most powerful nuclear missile.

RelatedTRT World - Russia captures more Ukrainian villages as Trump-Putin meeting remains uncertain

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders