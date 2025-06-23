The US Supreme Court has allowed the Trump administration to resume swift deportations of migrants to third countries, even when those countries are not the migrants’ homelands.

The decision, issued without a full explanation, lifts a lower court’s order that had temporarily blocked the removals.

The court’s conservative majority did not elaborate on its reasoning, as is common for emergency rulings.

All three liberal justices dissented, warning that the decision could put lives at risk.

The case stems from a May incident in which US officials put eight foreign nationals —originally from Myanmar, Vietnam, and Cuba — on a flight to South Sudan, despite a standing court order requiring they be allowed to challenge their removal.

Related TRT Global - Trump asks US Supreme Court to intervene in deportations to third countries

US District Judge Brian E. Murphy had ruled that deporting individuals to a country other than their own without proper legal review could violate US obligations under international anti-torture laws.

In response to Murphy’s order, the plane was diverted to a US naval base in Djibouti, where the migrants were held in makeshift quarters.

The Supreme Court’s ruling does not overturn Murphy’s broader concern that migrants be given a meaningful opportunity to argue that deportation to a third country would place them at serious risk.