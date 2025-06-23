US
2 min read
US Supreme Court clears path for Trump's third-country deportation plan
Liberal justices warn ruling could expose migrants to harm as Trump administration resumes deportations to nations outside migrants' homelands.
US Supreme Court clears path for Trump's third-country deportation plan
US Supreme Court clears path for Trump’s third-country deportation plan / AP
June 23, 2025

The US Supreme Court has allowed the Trump administration to resume swift deportations of migrants to third countries, even when those countries are not the migrants’ homelands.

The decision, issued without a full explanation, lifts a lower court’s order that had temporarily blocked the removals.

The court’s conservative majority did not elaborate on its reasoning, as is common for emergency rulings.

All three liberal justices dissented, warning that the decision could put lives at risk.

The case stems from a May incident in which US officials put eight foreign nationals —originally from Myanmar, Vietnam, and Cuba — on a flight to South Sudan, despite a standing court order requiring they be allowed to challenge their removal.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump asks US Supreme Court to intervene in deportations to third countries

US District Judge Brian E. Murphy had ruled that deporting individuals to a country other than their own without proper legal review could violate US obligations under international anti-torture laws.

In response to Murphy’s order, the plane was diverted to a US naval base in Djibouti, where the migrants were held in makeshift quarters.

The Supreme Court’s ruling does not overturn Murphy’s broader concern that migrants be given a meaningful opportunity to argue that deportation to a third country would place them at serious risk.

Recommended

However, the decision allows the government to resume such deportations while legal proceedings continue.

In a sharply worded dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor warned that the ruling could leave "thousands exposed to the risk of torture or death."

"The government has made clear in word and deed that it feels itself unconstrained by law, free to deport anyone anywhere without notice or an opportunity to be heard," Sotomayor wrote in a 19-page dissent joined by Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

The Trump administration has signed agreements with countries, including Panama and Costa Rica, to receive deportees when their home countries refuse them.

In a separate case, the Supreme Court had previously blocked deportations to El Salvador while lower courts determined how much time migrants should be granted to file legal challenges.

Judge Murphy, a Biden appointee, previously intervened in another high-profile case, ordering the return of a Guatemalan man who had been deported to Mexico, where he said he was abused.

That man, identified in court documents as O.C.G., is believed to be the first migrant returned to US custody after deportation under Trump’s renewed immigration clampdown.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
Trump threatens national emergency in Washington over ICE dispute
Charlie Kirk's allies warn Americans: Mourn him respectfully or suffer consequences
In US, Kirk's supporters cling to gun rights despite his violent death
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat
Trump's push for peace prize won't sway us: Nobel committee
FBI releases video of Charlie Kirk shooting suspect fleeing scene
US naval base in Annapolis on lockdown as active threat reported
Black universities across US forced to shut after threats amid shock of Charlie Kirk killing
Charlie Kirk shooting sparks false accusations, victims fear retaliation
From Pelosi to Trump, survivors of public attacks unite after Charlie Kirk killing
US mourns Charlie Kirk on 9/11 attacks anniversary as shooter remains at large
US threatens action against foreigners 'praising or making light' of Charlie Kirk's killing
US officials on the hunt for Kirk's shooter
5 times Charlie Kirk made anti-Semitic remarks