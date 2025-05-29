POLITICS
2 min read
Voters line up as early polls open for South Korea’s snap election
Long lines formed as South Korea opened early voting nationwide to choose a successor to President Yoon Suk-yeol, who was ousted.
Voters line up as early polls open for South Korea’s snap election
Over 3,500 polling stations opened for early voting nationwide. / AP
May 29, 2025

Voters headed to polling stations across South Korea on Thursday morning as early voting began for the country’s snap presidential election, said local media reports.

Long queues of voters were observed at several polling stations in the capital, Seoul, although this year's early voting is being held entirely on weekdays, unlike in previous years, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Early voting began at 3,568 polling stations nationwide as voters prepare to elect a successor to former President Yoon Suk Yeol for a five-year term.

Yeoul was ousted over his abortive attempt to invoke martial law in December.

The two-day early voting period will end at 6 pm local time Friday (0900GMT), according to the National Election Commission (NEC).

Currently, six hopefuls are vying for the country's top office, but the actual contest is between two candidates.

Recommended

The latest poll released Wednesday showed Democratic Party (DP) candidate Lee Jae-myung leading with 49.2 percent, followed by Kim Moon-soo of the ruling People Power Party with 36.8%.

Lee Jun-seok of the New Reform Party is third with 10.3 percent.

The DP's Lee will cast his ballot Thursday in Sinchon, western Seoul, while Kim is scheduled to vote in Incheon's Gyeyang district during his campaign stop there.

The presidential election is scheduled for June 3.

Related

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Venezuela ready for 'armed struggle' against US as Maduro mobilises 2.5M troops
White House vows crackdown on 'left-wing terror' after Kirk killing
Killer vowed to 'take out' Charlie Kirk, FBI chief reveals
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Nepal PM appoints three ministers to interim cabinet ahead of March elections
Russia blames Ukraine for drone breach in Romania, calls it a 'provocation'
Nepal's new prime minister Karki promises to tackle corruption and inequality
Trump urges NATO members to halt Russian oil purchases, vows 50–100% tariffs on China
Israeli troops involved in Gaza genocide, their mothers resist redeployment to fight Netanyahu's war
Gaza genocide casualties 200,000+, military didn't adhere to war rules, admits ex-Israel army chief
Hamas defiant on stance, calls Israel's attack on Qatar a 'direct shot' at Trump's truce plan
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?