Türkiye has unveiled a new international campaign titled “Nexus of the World,” emphasising its strategic position at the intersection of Europe, Asia and Africa.

The initiative aims to strengthen Türkiye’s image as a key global investment destination, highlighting its role as a crossroads for trade, innovation, and finance.

Positioning the country as a bridge connecting global markets, supply chains, and ideas, the campaign underscores Türkiye’s growing influence in international commerce and economic cooperation.