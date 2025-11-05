Prosecutors in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Singapore have seized hundreds of millions of dollars in assets belonging to a Cambodian businessman whom the US accuses of heading a global scam syndicate.

It's the latest in a string of investigations and asset seizures that began when American prosecutors charged Chen Zhi, the founder of Cambodia’s Prince Holding Group, with running a large-scale cyber-scam network whose operations span countries including the US, the UK, and Palau.

US authorities charged Chen with wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy in an indictment revealed on October 14, alongside a massive seizure of crypto assets that included some $14 billion in bitcoin.

The US and UK governments also announced joint sanctions against Chen and his collaborators, as well as his company.

Networks of scammers based in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and the Philippines have provoked increasing concern in recent years, with the UN estimating that they take in tens of billions of dollars every year from victims across the world via schemes that range from fake investments to romance-based scams.

They allege that the Prince Holding Group criminal network scammed 250 victims in the US, according to the indictment.

Related TRT World - UK, US sanction Southeast Asian human trafficking scam networks

The Prince Holding Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A growing list of asset seizures depict a man with hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of assets spread across jurisdictions.

Singapore launched an investigation on October 30 after announcing the seizure of financial assets belonging to Chen worth more than 150 million Singaporean dollars ($114 million), as well as a yacht and shelves of liquor.