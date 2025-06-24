US President Donald Trump has announced that a ceasefire between Iran and Israel is now in effect, urging both parties to go along with it.

“THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT!” Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social early Tuesday.

Trump on Monday announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a "complete and total" ceasefire amid the rising conflict in the Middle East.

Iran launched a barrage of missiles at the US military’s Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Monday, marking a dramatic escalation in tensions following the US targeting of three Iranian nuclear sites Sunday.

Here are some key reactions across the world:

Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz welcomed US President Donald Trump's call for a sequential ceasefire between Israel and Iran, and appealed to the two parties to adhere to it, in a post on his X account.

"If this ceasefire succeeds after the decisive US military strikes against Iran's nuclear facilities, it is a very good development," Merz wrote on Tuesday.

The German leader said he would discuss ways to stabilise the situation with American and European partners on the sidelines of Tuesday's NATO summit.

Related TRT Global - World leaders react to US joining Israeli strikes on Iran

China

China has urged against a “spiraling up of tensions,” stressing the importance of the ceasefire that US President Donald Trump announced a day earlier between Israel and Iran.

Beijing does not want to “see the spiraling up of tensions and hope that a cease fire can be realised as early as possible,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said in response to a question by Anadolu Agency during a live-streamed news conference in Beijing.