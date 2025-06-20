Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned Ukraine that any use of nuclear weapons against Russia would be Kiev’s “last mistake.”

Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday, Putin warned that if Ukraine tries to drop a so-called “dirty bomb” on Russian territory, it would trigger a "mirror response" from Moscow.

“This would be a colossal mistake by those we refer to as neo-Nazis operating in present-day Ukraine, perhaps their last,” he said.

Putin noted that Russia's nuclear doctrine provides for a stern response to existential threats, adding that the consequences for Kiev would be dire.

“Our response would be extremely harsh, most likely catastrophic, both for the neo-Nazi regime and for Ukraine itself,” he said.

At the same time, Putin acknowledged that Russia currently has no confirmed evidence suggesting Ukraine plans to use a dirty bomb.

“Thank God, we have no proof of such intentions. But we operate under the assumption that such an idea might arise in someone’s sick mind,” he said.

'Security zone'