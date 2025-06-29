US President Donald Trump pleads for progress in ceasefire talks in Gaza, calling for a deal that would halt Israel’s 20-month-long war on the besieged Palestinian territory as the sides appeared to be inching closer to an agreement.

An Israeli official says plans were being made for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to travel to Washington, DC, in the coming weeks, a sign there may be movement on a new deal.

The official declined to discuss the focus of the visit and spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss plans that had not yet been finalised.

“MAKE THE DEAL IN GAZA. GET THE HOSTAGES BACK!!!” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, between posts about a Senate vote on his tax and spending cuts bill.

Taking questions from reporters, he said, “We’re working on Gaza and trying to get it taken care of.”

Qatar said on Saturday that Gaza mediators are engaging with Israel and Hamas to build on momentum from this week's ceasefire with Iran and work towards a truce in the Palestinian territory.

Gaza message

Despite an eight-week ceasefire reached just as Trump was taking office earlier this year, attempts since then to bring the sides toward a new agreement have failed.