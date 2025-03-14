United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday there was a “disturbing rise in anti-Muslim bigotry” around the world while urging online tech platforms to curb hate speech and harassment.

Guterres’ video message came ahead of the International Day to combat Islamophobia.

Rights groups around the world and the United Nations have noted a rise in anti-Muslim hate, anti-Arab bias and anti-Semitism since the start of Israel's devastating military assault on Gaza following Hamas’s deadly October 7, 2023, attack.

“We are witnessing a disturbing rise in anti-Muslim bigotry. From racial profiling and discriminatory policies that violate human rights and dignity, to outright violence against individuals and places of worship,” the UN chief said, without mentioning any specific country or government.

“Online platforms must curb hate speech and harassment. And we must all speak out against bigotry, xenophobia and discrimination.”