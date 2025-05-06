WORLD
2 min read
Moscow, Kiev release 205 POWs each in fifth swap in 2025
The exchange was brokered by the United Arab Emirates, Russia says.
Moscow, Kiev release 205 POWs each in fifth swap in 2025
Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) are seen after a swap, at an unknown location in Ukraine, in this handout picture released May 6, 2025. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Via Telegram/via REUTERS
May 6, 2025

Russia and Ukraine each released 205 captured soldiers, both sides said, in the fifth prisoner-of-war exchange since the beginning of the year.

The warring countries have held many rounds of POW exchanges throughout Moscow's more-than-three-year invasion.

"Today, Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers. Young boys and men from almost all types and branches of the armed forces," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday on social media.

He said they included troops who defended Mariupol, which fell at the start of Moscow's invasion in 2022 in one of the most brutal battles of the war.

Russia also reported the exchange.

Recommended

"As a result of negotiations, 205 Russian servicemen were returned," the Russian army said in a statement on Tuesday. "In exchange, 205 prisoners of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were handed over," it added.

The exchange was brokered by the United Arab Emirates, Moscow said, adding that its soldiers were currently in Belarus undergoing medical and psychological check-ups.

The swap comes as talks by the US with both sides separately to end the war appear to have stalled and as Moscow gears up for its massive May 9 parade to mark 80 years since the defeat of Nazi Germany.

The two sides have swapped captured soldiers since Moscow launched its Ukraine offensive in February 2022.

RelatedRussia, Ukraine conduct new prisoner exchange, freeing 150 servicemen each

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal