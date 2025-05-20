Delegations from Türkiye and the US have discussed "shared priorities" in Syria, according to a joint statement.

The US hosted Türkiye for a new round of the Syria Working Group in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, where the Turkish delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz and the US side by Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau.

Turkish Ambassador to the US Sedat Onal and US Ambassador to Türkiye Thomas Barrack were present at the talks.