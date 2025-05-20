WORLD
1 min read
Türkiye, US committed to increase cooperation on stability in Syria — statement
A joint statement says that both countries are committed to increase cooperation on security in Syria as outlined by Erdogan.
Türkiye, US committed to increase cooperation on stability in Syria — statement
"A stable and united Syria, which does not offer a safe haven for terrorist organisations, will support regional security and prosperity," statement says. / AA
May 20, 2025

Delegations from Türkiye and the US have discussed "shared priorities" in Syria, according to a joint statement.

The US hosted Türkiye for a new round of the Syria Working Group in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, where the Turkish delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz and the US side by Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau.

Turkish Ambassador to the US Sedat Onal and US Ambassador to Türkiye Thomas Barrack were present at the talks.

Recommended

Türkiye and the US are committed to increasing cooperation and coordination on stability and security in Syria as outlined by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, according to the joint statement.

"The United States and Türkiye share a vision for Syria that is stable and at peace with itself and its neighbourhood, which will also allow millions of displaced Syrians to return home," the statement said.

Both countries recognise the importance of maintaining the territorial integrity of Syria, it said, adding: "A stable and united Syria, which does not offer a safe haven for terrorist organisations, will support regional security and prosperity."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks