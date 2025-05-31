Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to discuss bilateral ties and regional and global developments, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate announced.

During the conversation on Saturday, Erdogan expressed Türkiye’s commitment to strengthening relations with Hungary across all sectors.

He also noted that upcoming meetings of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council and the Joint Consultation Mechanism will further deepen cooperation between the two countries.

The Turkish leader also extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Orban during the call.