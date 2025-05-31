TÜRKİYE
Turkish president, Hungarian premier discuss bilateral ties, global issues
Erdogan expressed Türkiye’s commitment to strengthening relations with Hungary across all sectors. / Photo: AA
May 31, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to discuss bilateral ties and regional and global developments, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate announced.

During the conversation on Saturday, Erdogan expressed Türkiye’s commitment to strengthening relations with Hungary across all sectors.

He also noted that upcoming meetings of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council and the Joint Consultation Mechanism will further deepen cooperation between the two countries.

The Turkish leader also extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Orban during the call.

Türkiye and Hungary upgraded their relationship to a strategic partnership in 2013 with the establishment of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

In recent years, their ties have continued to expand, with growing collaboration in political, economic, and cultural fields.

