The annual Hindu pilgrimage to a Himalayan cave shrine in the India-administered Kashmir began Wednesday amid tight security measures involving the layered deployment of thousands of paramilitary troopers and high-tech surveillance tools.

Rights groups have termed the pilgrimage a “militarised affair” as extraordinary security measures disrupt the daily lives of locals, with school buses, shops and markets being subjected to long halts by Indian forces.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who leads the region and is also the head of the Amarnath shrine board (SASB) that manages the pilgrimage, flagged off the first batch of pilgrims, numbering more than 5,800, from the Jammu region towards Kashmir Valley.

He said the security of the pilgrimage will be monitored around the clock from the Integrated Command and Control Centre in the region, while radio frequency technology is being used for tracking and monitoring.

The 38-day pilgrimage this year to the Himalayan cave named Amarnath, located at an altitude of about 3,880 metres, commenced on Thursday via the twin tracks — the traditional 48-kilometre Nunwan-Pahalgam route in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district and the 14-kilometre shorter but steeper Baltal route in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

Every year, additional forces are deployed to monitor the pilgrimage.

More so this year, in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which resulted in four days of India-Pakistan tit-for-tat strikes before a US-mediated truce between the two nuclear-armed states.

Tens of thousands of Hindus trek, horse-ride or take a chopper ride to an ice stalagmite in the cave, believed to be a manifestation of the Hindu deity Shiva.

‘Militarised pilgrimage’

Rights groups say the pilgrimage has become a tool for India to evoke jingoist passion.