Begum Aydogan Mathyk, an obstetrics and gynecology researcher at the University of South Florida, will investigate the health of an all-women spaceflight crew set for 2026.

The mission, organised by British-American space tourism firm Virgin Galactic in collaboration with the International Institute for Astronautical Sciences IIAS-02, aims to explore the long-term effects of space travel on women astronauts’ reproductive and hormonal health — an area still largely uncharted.

Mathyk emphasised the importance of space medicine — drawing particular attention to the gaps in research on women’s health — and added that while reproduction studies on animals have been conducted in space, her approach is distinct.