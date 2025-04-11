WORLD
A child was violently assaulted every 30 minutes at peak of DRC conflict: UN
UNICEF spokesperson James Elder says the reported figures are only a fraction of the real toll, urging immediate international action.
Child protection groups say children made up 35 to 45 percent of nearly 10,000 rape and sexual violence cases recorded in January and February. / Photo: Reuters
April 11, 2025

Thousands of children have been subjected to rape and sexual violence in just two months during the conflict between security forces and M23 rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

UNICEF spokesperson James Elder made the remarks during a UN press briefing in Geneva, speaking from the eastern city of Goma in DRC.

"Violence against children defines the conflict in the eastern DRC," Elder said, adding that initial reports point to a society being torn apart by attacks on children.

"The rate of sexual violence against children has never been higher," he said.

Child protection groups reported that children accounted for 35 to 45 percent of nearly 10,000 cases of rape and sexual violence recorded in January and February.

The data comes from UN sources monitoring the situation in eastern DRC.

"During the most intense phase of this year's conflict in eastern DRC, a child was raped every half an hour," Elder said.

He warned the reported figures are only a fraction of the real toll and urged immediate international action.

Elder called for accountability and said a lack of funding is also blocking vital humanitarian support.

"Without sufficient funding for the DRC, 100,000 children will not be vaccinated against measles in 2026 alone," he said.

He added that 2 million people could go unscreened for malnutrition, and nearly 500,000 may lack safe water.

"Behind each number is a scared, hungry, defenceless child and a family and community doing everything they can to keep that child alive," he said.

SOURCE:AA
