The UN Mine Action Service (UNMAS) has warned that as contamination surges across several conflict zones, underfunded mine-action programmes struggle to keep pace with growing needs.

Gaza

Speaking at a briefing in Geneva on Wednesday, UNMAS reported that after two years of Israeli genocide, the scale of contamination is "absolutely immense".

Since October 2023, the agency has recorded about 400 people affected by unexploded ordnance.

UNMAS teams have accompanied "more than 800 humanitarian convoys" and conducted "over 650 explosive hazard assessments of hospitals, schools, roads, shelters, and other vital infrastructure."

With a ceasefire in place since October 10, Julius Van Der Walt, the programme chief in the occupied Palestinian Territories, said the moment "warrants an expanded and sustained mine action response.”

Afghanistan

The head of the agency's Afghanistan programme, Nick Pond, said the country "has the third highest explosive ordnance casualty figures in the world in 2024, with over 54 people per month killed and injured by explosive ordnance," adding that 80 percent of victims are children.

He noted that only 168 teams remain operational, "more than 40 percent lower than this month last year, and it’s probably the lowest the number has ever been since the programme started in 1988."

Pond also cited data from the Landmine Monitor, underscoring Afghanistan's long-standing toll on children.