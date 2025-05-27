TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Bangladesh seeks Turkish support for forest restoration, eco-tourism strategy
Dhaka eyes Türkiye’s expertise in nature-based tourism and ecological recovery after a string of wildlife losses. Ankara signals readiness to support joint projects through its development agency TIKA.
Bangladesh seeks Turkish support for forest restoration, eco-tourism strategy
Environment adviser to the transitional government, Syeda Rizwana Hasan outlined plans for eco-tourism destinations and revealed a master plan for the Sylhet region in eastern Bangladesh, aiming to promote sustainable tourism with minimal environmental disruption. / TRT World
May 27, 2025

Bangladesh is seeking technical support from Türkiye in forest restoration and sustainable tourism development, aiming to benefit from Ankara’s experience in nature-based tourism and ecological preservation.

Environment adviser to the transitional government, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, conveyed the interest during a meeting with Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Ramis Sen at her office in Dhaka on Tuesday, the Environment Ministry said in a statement.

Hasan highlighted the urgent need for expert collaboration in restoring forest areas affected by human-wildlife conflict. She emphasized the importance of using appropriate tree species and adopting tourism models that protect natural habitats.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye’s tourism sector set to break record with $135 billion earnings in 2025

Referring to a recent incident involving the death of several elephants due to habitat loss and food scarcity, she said targeted restoration efforts were critical to avoid further ecological damage.

Recommended

Hasan also outlined plans for eco-tourism destinations and revealed a master plan for the Sylhet region in eastern Bangladesh, aiming to promote sustainable tourism with minimal environmental disruption.

Ambassador Sen welcomed the proposal and said the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) was ready to support medium-scale joint projects. He pledged to link the adviser’s office with relevant departments in Türkiye to explore concrete project opportunities and foster bilateral cooperation.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye named among world’s top eco-friendly travel destinations

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit
How significant is Turkish Defence Minister Guler’s landmark visit to Vietnam?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh