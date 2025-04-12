WORLD
2 min read
UK concerned as MP denied entry into Hong Kong
Wera Hobhouse has claimed she was the first British MP to be refused entry on arrival in Hong Kong since the former British colony was handed over to China in 1997.
UK concerned as MP denied entry into Hong Kong
UK demands answers after MP denied entry to Hong Kong / Reuters
April 12, 2025

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy has said he was deeply concerned after a UK lawmaker was denied entry to Hong Kong and said he would be urgently raising the issue with the Chinese authorities.

Hobhouse is a member of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China.

"IPAC unites lawmakers worldwide, promoting democracy and addressing threats to the rules-based and human rights systems posed by the rise of China," the group says on its website.

The Sunday Times newspaper said Hobhouse, 65, flew to Hong Kong on Thursday on a personal trip to visit her newborn grandson.

It said she had her passport confiscated, was asked about her job and the purpose of her visit, had her luggage searched and was then taken to the boarding gate.

"Authorities gave me no explanation for this cruel and upsetting blow. I hope the foreign secretary will recognise that this is an insult to all parliamentarians and seek answers."

Recommended

Hobhouse has been a member of parliament for the smaller opposition Liberal Democrats since 2017.

"It is deeply concerning to hear that an MP on a personal trip has been refused entry to Hong Kong," Lammy said.

"We will urgently raise this with the authorities in Hong Kong and Beijing to demand an explanation." As I made clear earlier this week, it would be unacceptable for an MP to be denied entry for simply expressing their views as a parliamentarian.

It comes as Hong Kong's Democratic Party, once the city's stalwart opposition force but now seatless, is preparing to dissolve as some of its veterans languish in jail.


Explore
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation