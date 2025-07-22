At least fifteen people, including four children, have died of malnutrition and starvation in Gaza in the past 24 hours, the Palestinian Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said on Tuesday.

The latest fatalities brought the number of deaths from malnutrition to 101, with 80 of them children, since October 2023.

Over the past week, Palestinian activists have documented people fainting in the streets from hunger.

Correspondents reporting from Gaza have also confirmed witnessing multiple such cases — and experiencing the effects of hunger themselves.

Since March 2, Israel has sealed all crossings into Gaza, halting the entry of food, medicine and humanitarian aid.