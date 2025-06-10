WORLD
Ukraine says 'massive' Russia drone attacks hit Kiev, Odesa
Russian strikes kill one, hit maternity hospital in Odesa as Kiev comes under heavy drone assault; Ukraine calls for more sanctions and weapons.
June 10, 2025

Russia has carried out "massive" drone attacks on Ukraine's capital, Kiev, and the port city of Odesa, killing one person and hitting a maternity hospital, Ukrainian officials said, calling for further sanctions.

Moscow has kept up its attacks on Ukraine, which has hit back with strikes deep inside Russian territory.

Istanbul peace talks held over the weekend yielded a prisoner swap agreement, a major step in the negotiations, but a deal to end the conflict has not been agreed to yet.

In central Kiev, at least 12 explosions, anti-aircraft fire and the buzzing of drones were heard.

Several people were reported wounded in the attacks, which hit at least seven districts, with buildings and cars on fire.

Prisoner swap

Earlier on Monday, Ukraine and Russia carried out the first phase of a prisoner swap for those under 25, although it wasn’t specified how many soldiers were involved.

While welcoming POW exchanges, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said last week that it was "pointless" to hold further talks with the current Russian delegation — which he previously dismissed as "empty heads" — since they could not agree to a ceasefire.

On Sunday, the Russian army also claimed to have attacked the Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk, which borders the regions of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia, already partially under Russian control — a first in more than three years of conflict.

As a condition for halting the conflict, Russia has demanded that Ukraine cede the territories Moscow claims to have annexed and forswear joining NATO.

It has also rejected a proposed 30-day unconditional ceasefire sought by Kiev and the European Union, arguing that it would allow Ukrainian forces to rearm with Western deliveries.

Ukraine is demanding a complete Russian withdrawal from its territory and security guarantees from the West, describing Moscow's demands as "ultimatums".

 

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
